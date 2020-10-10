e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Assembly Elections / Heath team to visit Bihar ahead of polls

Heath team to visit Bihar ahead of polls

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state is nearing the 200,000 mark, with nearly 1000 deaths as on date.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 10, 2020 06:35 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindu
Ticket seekers demonstrate outside JD(U) office over seat-sharing with other parties for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Ticket seekers demonstrate outside JD(U) office over seat-sharing with other parties for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (PTI)
         

The health ministry will send a team of experts to Bihar next week to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the state assembly elections and take preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 due to crowding expected at political rallies.

“We will be focusing on Bihar as the state has elections. A central team of experts is being sent to the state next week that will assess the situation on ground. Based on their feedback, we will devise a strategy to avoid super-spreading events as far as possible,” a health ministry official, familiar with the matter, said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state is nearing the 200,000 mark, with nearly 1000 deaths as on date.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry of home affairs modified its latest Covid-19 guidelines to allow political rallies with immediate effect in 12 states where elections are scheduled to be held, including in Bihar. The state will vote in a three-phase election between October 28 and November 7.

“The deployment of central team will be purely for precautionary reasons. Another central team of experts will also be sent to Chhattisgarh next week. The numbers there are wavering so we need to get to the bottom of what could be causing such variation,” said the official. “Wherever a large crowd will gather when an infectious disease is at its peak, there is a risk of the disease spreading faster . Wearing of a mask,and hand hygiene is the key to prevent contracting the infection,” said Dr Srikant Sharma, Moolchand Hospital said.

tags
top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In