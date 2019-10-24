In early trends, BJP takes a lead in Maharashtra and Haryana

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party made a propitious beginning in early leads as counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections started early this morning at centres across the two states amid tight security. The assembly elections, the first set of electoral test for the ruling BJP since the April-May general elections, are expected to indicate if the national coalition has been able to build on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity after scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in the face of an opposition campaign over the general economic slowdown.

In very early trends, according to data provided by C-Voter, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is leading in 72 Maharashtra assembly seats as against the Congress which is ahead in just about 31 seats at 8.30 am. In Haryana too, the BJP is leading in 35 seats; the Congress in just 10 seats.

Many more rounds of counting will happen but the leads mirror projections by many exit polls that predicted a second term for Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a big win. Just one of the half-a-dozen exit polls had projected a neck and neck contest in Haryana.

