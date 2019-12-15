e-paper
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act in Jharkhand

assembly-elections Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi. (Bharatiya Janata Party/YouTube screengrab)
         

Amid protests in West Bengal and Assam over the new Citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated its importance and said it allows persecuted religious groups from neighbouring countries to become Indian citizen. He said the decision was “1000 percent correct”.

Explaining the rationale behind bringing in the law, the PM said it was necessary to improve the lives and provide respect to those people who have suffered because they were a minority in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The PM, who is in Dumka ahead of the fourth phase of voting on Monday, said Parliament deserves praise for passing the bill. He targeted the Congress for being an obstacle and only creating a storm over the issue.

“Modi ne, parliament ne, nagrikta ka kanoon bana ke desh ko bacha liya hai (Modi and Parliament saved the nation by making this law),” the PM said.

