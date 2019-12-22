Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Despite leading exit polls, JMM fears tampering with EVMs

assembly-elections

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:51 IST

A JMM delegation led by its general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya on Saturday called on additional chief electoral officer (ACEO) K N Jha and urged him to ensure adequate surveillance of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) till counting of votes.

“We believe in the Commission’s neutrality and efficiency, but have doubts that the ruling party might use its influence to prevail upon the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI) engineers and technicians who have been hired by the Election Commission for the maintenance of EVMs,” Bhattacharya told media persons after meeting the ACEO.

“I told the officer that about 150 ECI engineers and technicians were hired on contract and they should not be allowed to attend to the EVMs on any pretext without the presence of representatives of political parties,” he said.

The JMM also requested the Commission that they should not be allowed to go inside with electronic gadgets and touch the ballot units, control units and VVPAT. Besides, they should sport IDs that is clearly visible so that they can be identified easily.

Bhattacharya said the JMM also appealed to Jha to ensure that the votes cast during mock polling before the start of polling time should be erased. In several instances, it has been noticed that those votes too were counted, he said.

As per the JMM leader, 50 votes are cast during mock polling in every booth.

He also pleaded for making provisions for the representatives of political parties in the reserve area meant for counting personnel and officials.

“We have apprised the Commission of our concern and the officer has assured us that all issues concerned will be discussed during video conferencing with district returning officers,” he said.