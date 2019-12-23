Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results: Counting begins from 8 am amid tight security

assembly-elections

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 05:33 IST

The state unit of Election Commission of India (ECI) is all prepared for the counting of votes of the 81 assembly seats that went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The counting process will begin from 8 am on Monday.

The day will decide the fate of 1,216 candidates, including 129 women and a transgender, who are in fray from the constituencies. However, the JMM-led alliance is upbeat following exit polls predictions but BJP is confident to retain the power in Jharkhand.

KN Jha, additional chief electoral officer (CEO), said the trend of results was expected from 9 am, while the results by 1pm or 2pm. However, official announcements of results would take some time due to tallying of VVPAT slips with EVMs.

As per Supreme Court guideline, five booths will be selected randomly from each assembly segment. After counting of votes cast via EVMs, VVPATs of these booths would be counted. VVPAT counting in each booth would take an additional 20-25 minutes, which means counting of VVPATs in five booths would take around one and half or two hours, officials said.

Early results expected from Torpa and Chandankiyari as they have the lowest — 13 rounds of counting. Chatra’s result could come by late afternoon, as it has the maximum — 28 rounds of counting, officials said.

Jha said the commission has made elaborate preparations for the counting of votes. A multi-layer security plan has been chalked out for free and fair counting, he said. “Counting centres have been set up in each district headquarter. Adequate security arrangements have been ensured at each counting centre,” he said.

Mobile phone inside the counting hall has been banned completely. “Neither officials nor agents of political parties would be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centre,” he said, adding food packets would be allowed only once, while drinking water would be arranged by respective district administrations.

The information regarding counting of votes will be available in ECI’s ‘voter helpline’ app.

With barely few hours to go for assembly polls results, candidates are keeping their fingers crossed. The record voters’ turnout, which crossed over 65%, has already left the candidates brooding over its impact on their prospects.

Sunday remained the day of anxiety, calculations and predictions for the candidates whose fates were sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in five phases.

Without caring about the exit polls results, political parties — national as well regional — on Sunday went into huddle to discuss their parties’ fates and prospects in the next government. However, no party was ready to accept defeat a day before the counting. They have their logics to score in the polls.

Overwhelmed with the exit polls results, the opposition alliance — JMM, Congress and RJD — camp was buzzing with activities throughout the day. The candidates and party leaders kept themselves busy in discussions and chalking out celebration strategy on the counting day.

A day before the results, banners with slogan ‘Hemant Abki Baar Hai’ were exhibited in many parts of the city.

“People of Jharkhand will celebrate on Monday. Alliance is going to form majority government,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM general secretary.

BJP, on the other hand, claimed the party would form the government alone. “BJP will again form full majority government,” said Lakshman Gilua, state BJP president.