Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019| ‘Man killed on polling day had stab wounds’: Police

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:51 IST

A villager who died during the second phase of polling in Jharkhand succumbed to wounds he sustained in a knife attack, and not in police firing as thought earlier, officials said in Sunday, citing findings in his post-mortem report.

Zilani Ansari was killed and two others received bullet injuries in Gumla district on Saturday after the police opened fire to control a mob pelting stones at security forces near a booth. The election commission has announced re-polling at the same booth in Sisai assembly segment on December 9.

“Zilani did not die of bullet injuries...We have received the post-mortem report, which reveals that the cause of death was injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon...no bullet was found in his body,” said ML Meena, additional director general of police (operation). “The postmortem was done by a board of doctors in presence of a magistrate. The entire process was video-graphed,” he said.

Meanwhile, two security personnel were wounded in an IED blast, allegedly triggered by Maoists, on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi on Sunday. The injured have been admitted to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.

