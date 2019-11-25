e-paper
Jharkhand Assembly Elections| BJP govt to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal’, ‘jungle, ‘jameen’: PM

PM Modi begins his electoral rallies in pollbound Jharkhand where CM Raghubar Das will look forward to retain his position as CM.

assembly-elections Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Daltonganj
Hindustantimes
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal’, jungle and ‘zameen’ (water, forest and land).

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Raghubar Das for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood in 2000.

Condemning last week’s Naxal violence in the poll- bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack.

“The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state’s history, a chief minister completed his five-year term,” he noted.

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government had worked day and night to end corruption over the last five years.

“The BJP governments at the Centre and the state will continue to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal’, jungle and ‘zameen’ (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition says.

The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and will continue to fight against the menace,” he added.

