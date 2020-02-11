Kalkaji Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Kalkaji Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Kalkaji Assembly seat are:

Atishi- AAP

Jay Prakash Sharma- Others

Dharambir Singh- BJP

Shivani Chopra- INC

Parvesh Kumar- Others

Dr. Suman Yadav- Others

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Avtar Singh Kalkaji of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 19,769 votes. Avtar Singh got 55,104 or 51.7 per cent of the votes, while Harmeet Singh secured 35,335 or 33.2 per cent of the votes. Subhash Chopra of the Congress was at the third spot with 13,552 votes. There were 10 contestants from Kalkaji Assembly seat.