Home / Assembly Elections / ‘Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi will do it next’: Adityanath

‘Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi will do it next’: Adityanath

“Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen,” Adityanath said.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Badarpur in New Delhi.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Badarpur in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as the campaign for the Delhi elections heats up ahead of voting day on February 8.

Addressing a poll rally in Kirari in northwest Delhi, Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country. He cited the BJP government’s initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple.

On Monday, Kejriwal told a news channel that he does not need BJP’s endorsement on being a Hindu. He also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on stage.

