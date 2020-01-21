e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Kumar Vishvas' caustic attack on Arvind Kejriwal on his 'all part of family' tweet

Kumar Vishvas’ caustic attack on Arvind Kejriwal on his ‘all part of family’ tweet

Arvind Kejriwal, who had landed at the Delhi election office on Shahjahan Road early on Tuesday, found that there were 40-plus candidates waiting to file their nomination papers from the prestigious seat.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kumar Vishvas fired his shot, centering his charge on the accusation that Kejriwal conspired against Anna Hazare who he called like his father,
Kumar Vishvas fired his shot, centering his charge on the accusation that Kejriwal conspired against Anna Hazare who he called like his father,
         

Kumar Vishwas, who stepped away from the Aam Aadmi Party that he had co-founded after a bitter parting with Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday waded into the politics around a large number of candidates who queued up to file their nominations from New Delhi, the seat of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, who had landed at the Delhi election office on Shahjahan Road early on Tuesday, found that there were 40-plus candidates waiting to file their nomination papers from the prestigious seat.

Kejriwal’s party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj saw a BJP hand in the large number of candidates. Many of them did not even did not even meet the basic criteria and did not have people to propose their name, he told reporters. Bharadwaj tweeted they were claiming that the chief minister wouldn’t be allowed to file his nomination unless they got their nomination papers in order and were allowed to file first.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, tweeted that it didn’t matter. They were filing their papers for the first time and were bound to make mistakes, insisting that AAP should hand hold them. Kejriwal, who launched his party less than a decade ago, recalled that they too had made mistakes the first time.

“They r (are) all part of my family,” Kejriwal said.

It was this remark that appeared to have riled Kumar Vishvas, a poet with a huge following who joined the anti-corruption movement back in 2011 that eventually morphed into AAP. It was the only one that Kumar Vishvas referenced in his comeback.

‘Family?’ he shot back.

Kumar Vishvas fired his shot, centering his charge on the accusation that Kejriwal conspired against Anna Hazare who he called like his father, Yogendra Yadav who he called his elder brother and his friend (Kumar Vishvas) who he called his younger brother.

“Will you treat these poor souls the same way? At least, spare words like family, culture and attachment,” tweeted Kumar Vishvas.

 

Kumar Vishvas hasn’t formally quit AAP but has kept his distance from the party led by Arvind Kejriwal after a bitter falling out with AAP’s leadership team. AAP first sent him away to Rajasthan to prepare the party to fight the 2019 state polls and then, a year ahead of the election, stripped him of the post.

After his exit from AAP politics, Kumar Vishvas occasionally tweets his barbs at Kejriwal and the top AAP leadership. Like when Kejriwal put out a tweet on the Army Day, Kumar Vishvas promptly linked the message from Kejriwal - who he said had questioned the bravery of the soldiers in the past - to the February elections. “Elections are cruel. Those who questioned the bravery of our soldiers and maligned our country’s image in the eyes of the international community, are today congratulating the Indian army,” Kumar Vishwas said in Hindi.

