Laxmi Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Laxmi Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Hari Dutt Sharma is contesting against AAP candidate Nitin Tyagi and Abhay Verma of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:31 IST
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Laxmi Nagar Assembly seat are:

Abhay Verma - BJP

Jai Ram Lal - Others

Hari Dutt Sharma - INC

Anima Ojha - Others

R D Tiwari - Others

Deep Kumar - Others

Namaha - LJP

Nitin Tyagi - AAP

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Nitin Tyagi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated BB Tyagi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 4,846 votes.

Nitin Tyagi got 58,229 or 42.6 per cent of the votes, while BB Tyagi secured 53,383 or 39 per cent of the votes. Ashok Kumar Walia of the Congress was at the third spot, getting 23,627 votes. Seven contestants were in the fray for the Laxmi Nagar Assembly seat.

