Manish Sisodia says AAP winning Delhi elections by ‘huge margin’

Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying the election is a "proof" of "our strong and selfless relationship".

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP party Candidate Manish Sisodia while on an election campaigning roadshow, at Sabzi Mandi Mandawali in East Delhi.
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP party Candidate Manish Sisodia while on an election campaigning roadshow, at Sabzi Mandi Mandawali in East Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the party is winning the Delhi assembly elections by a huge margin after exit polls forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying the election is a “proof” of “our strong and selfless relationship”.

“Voting ended! Hearty congratulations to all the activists. All worked from early morning to late night and some worked for 24 hours in the last days.

“This election is a proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, saluting the hard work of all his colleagues.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank. PTI BUN CK

