Mundka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST

Mundka is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2,61,194 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Azad Singh is contesting against AAP’s Dharampal Lakra and Naresh Kumar of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Sukhvir Singh (AAP) ) had won the seat with a margin of 40,826 votes.

Contestants

Azad Singh ---- BJP

Dharampal Lakra --- AAP

Naresh Kumar ---- INC

Karam Chand Lathwal ---- OTHERS

Chetram ---- OTHERS