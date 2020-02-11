Mundka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes at Mundka Assembly seat to begin at 8 am today. BJP’s Azad Singh is contesting against AAP’s Dharampal Lakra and Naresh Kumar Pandey of Indian National Congress. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST
Mundka is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. The constituency had 2,61,194 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Azad Singh is contesting against AAP’s Dharampal Lakra and Naresh Kumar of Indian National Congress. In 2015 elections Sukhvir Singh (AAP) ) had won the seat with a margin of 40,826 votes.
Contestants
Azad Singh ---- BJP
Dharampal Lakra --- AAP
Naresh Kumar ---- INC
Karam Chand Lathwal ---- OTHERS
Chetram ---- OTHERS
