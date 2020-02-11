e-paper
Nangloi Jat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Nangloi Jat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Nangloi Jat Assembly seat. Congress candidate Mandeep singh is contesting against AAP candidate Raghuvinder shokeen . Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:22 IST
Nangloi Assembly seat comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and went to poll on February 8, 2020. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Nangloi Jat seat are:

• Mandeep singh - INC

• Raghuvinder shokeen - AAP

• Sandeep - OTHERS

• Suman lata - BJP

• Ajeet kumar - OTHERS

• Tarun kumar Kothari - OTHERS

• Digamber - OTHERS

• Saroj bala - OTHERS

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, Raghuvinder Shokeen of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outperformed Manoj Kumar Shokeen of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 37,024 votes. Raghuvinder Shokeen secured 83,259 or 54.6 per cent votes, while Manoj Kumar Shokeen polled 46,235 or 30.3 per cent votes.

This year, Suman lata from BJP will be contesting the elections against the AAP incumbent MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Assembly seat.

This year eight candidates contested from the Nangloi Jat Assembly seat. In 2015, 15 candidates contested.

