e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

On campaign tour, Amit Shah’s chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik

Amit Shah was on its way to Akola in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik
BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik(ANI File Photo )
         

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The helicopter was on its way to Akola in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said.

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5pm due to inclement weather, he said.

“After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar,” he informed.

Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra.

It has been raining in several parts of the state since Saturday morning.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 17:59 IST

top news
‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370
‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli to skip T20I series against Bangladesh: Report
College makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter reacts
College makes students wear cardboard boxes during exam. Twitter reacts
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News