PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP’s stunning victory

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) stunning victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

“Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” Modi tweeted.

The AAP was on course to win 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the BJP was heading for victory in eight seats – far less than what the party had claimed that it would win.

Modi was one of the BJP heavyweights who had campaigned for the BJP and had addressed two elections rallies on February 3 and February 4.

In the first rally, he said that the BJP delivers what it promises as he sought votes to “change the fortunes of Delhi, and make the city safe, modern and clean.”

In his second rally, Modi said a wave in favour of BJP was making many people sleepless. He then went on to accuse the AAP of stalling the Centre’s welfare scheme for the poor, such as the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.”But that won’t happen after February 11,” he had said.

Earlier Tuesday, as AAP romped home, BJP’s new president Jagat Prakash Nadda also tweeted that the party would play its role as a constructive opposition and raise public issues in the assembly.

Delhi’s BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari who had claimed that the BJP would regain power in the national capital with at least 48 seats said the party would analyse why it failed to meet its own expectations.