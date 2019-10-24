Shiv Sena could seek government formation on 50:50 formula

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:57 IST

The Shiv Sena, which went contested the assembly polls aiming to win more than 100 seats, has so far managed to perform on a par with its 2014 performance. The Sena was leading on 62 seats as of 12.50pm. The Sena contested 126 seats in the state. In 2014, the party won 63 seats.

However, with the BJP’s tally slipping to just over 100, according to the trends, the Sena could demand a better deal in government formation. The Sena is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, but if the BJP ends up with fewer seats than it currently holds, it could even demand the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was heading to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray, said, “Sometimes the estimates change, but the figures are not bad. Shiv Sena-BJP will form the government on 50-50 formula that was agreed upon before the elections.”

The alliance of the BJP, Sena and other smaller parties was hoping to secure 220 seats of the 288 in the state Assembly. As per the trends. their calculations were upset by the presence of rebels in many seats.

The Sena, which contested 19 seats in Mumbai, was leading in 13 seats. Sena minister Arjun Khotkar, who is contesting from Jalna, was trailing. Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar was leading against independent candidate Rajan Teli, who was backed by the BJP.

Prominent Sena nominees who were leading included Aaditya Thackeray (Worli), Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in Bandra (east), state ministers Eknath Shinde in Thane’s Kopri, Ravindra Waikar in Jogeshwari (east).

Sitting Sena MLA Sadanand Chavan was trailing in the Chiplun seat against the NCP’s Shekhar Nikam. The Sena was trailing in Shrivardhan, with the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare leading against the party’s Vinod Ghosalkar.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:57 IST