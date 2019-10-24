e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Shiv Sena could seek government formation on 50:50 formula

The alliance of the BJP, Sena and other smaller parties was hoping to secure 220 seats of the 288 in the state Assembly. As per the trends. their calculations were upset by the presence of rebels in many seats.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:57 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Sena is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, but if the BJP ends up with fewer seats than it currently holds, it could even demand the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.
The Sena is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, but if the BJP ends up with fewer seats than it currently holds, it could even demand the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.(PTI FILE)
         

The Shiv Sena, which went contested the assembly polls aiming to win more than 100 seats, has so far managed to perform on a par with its 2014 performance. The Sena was leading on 62 seats as of 12.50pm. The Sena contested 126 seats in the state. In 2014, the party won 63 seats.

However, with the BJP’s tally slipping to just over 100, according to the trends, the Sena could demand a better deal in government formation. The Sena is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, but if the BJP ends up with fewer seats than it currently holds, it could even demand the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was heading to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray, said, “Sometimes the estimates change, but the figures are not bad. Shiv Sena-BJP will form the government on 50-50 formula that was agreed upon before the elections.”

The alliance of the BJP, Sena and other smaller parties was hoping to secure 220 seats of the 288 in the state Assembly. As per the trends. their calculations were upset by the presence of rebels in many seats.

The Sena, which contested 19 seats in Mumbai, was leading in 13 seats. Sena minister Arjun Khotkar, who is contesting from Jalna, was trailing. Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar was leading against independent candidate Rajan Teli, who was backed by the BJP.

Prominent Sena nominees who were leading included Aaditya Thackeray (Worli), Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in Bandra (east), state ministers Eknath Shinde in Thane’s Kopri, Ravindra Waikar in Jogeshwari (east).

Sitting Sena MLA Sadanand Chavan was trailing in the Chiplun seat against the NCP’s Shekhar Nikam. The Sena was trailing in Shrivardhan, with the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare leading against the party’s Vinod Ghosalkar.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:57 IST

tags
top news
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board crash lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board crash lands in J-K, all safe
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Live: ‘People’s mandate to throw off Khattar govt’, says Congress’ DS Hooda
Live: ‘People’s mandate to throw off Khattar govt’, says Congress’ DS Hooda
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News