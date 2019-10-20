Sonia Gandhi stays away from campaigning

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 02:54 IST

As the campaigning for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana came to an end on Saturday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi stayed away from canvassing in both the states.

Sonia Gandhi, who turns 73 this December, was scheduled to address a public rally in Mahendragarh from where Congress candidate Rao Daan Singh is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Friday in what would have been her first after taking over the reins of the grand old party in August. But she could not go there due to “unavoidable reasons”. Instead, Rahul Gandhi addressed that election meeting. He campaigned in both the states.

She did not campaign in Maharashtra either. Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), had last time campaigned for a state election in Telangana on November 23 last year.

Rahul Gandhi addressed six public meetings in Maharashtra and two in Haryana.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 02:54 IST