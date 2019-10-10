e-paper
Uddhav Thackeray says younger son Tejas not joining politics

Tejas Thackeray, who shared the stage with Thackeray and other BJP, Sena leaders was welcomed on the stage with chants of ‘Kon aala re, kon aala, Shiv Senecha wagh aala’ (Who has arrived? Shiv Sena’s tiger has arrived).

Tejas Thackeray, the younger son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, attended a public meeting with his father in Sangamner, Ahmednagar, on Wednesday, leading to speculations that he could be entering active politics, following in his brother, Aaditya’s footsteps.

The senior Thackeray, however, insisted that Tejas had come to see the election rally. “He is a person who wanders in the jungle. He knows we don’t have any wild animals; they are on the other side (other parties),” he quipped.

Tejas, who shared the stage with Thackeray and other BJP, Sena leaders was welcomed on the stage with chants of ‘Kon aala re, kon aala, Shiv Senecha wagh aala’ (Who has arrived? Shiv Sena’s tiger has arrived).

Tejas, a wildlife enthusiast, has been instrumental in discovering species of gecko, snake.

