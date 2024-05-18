 Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts mixed results - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts mixed results

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for May 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial troubles exist & also pay attention to health.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, plan the day to stay happy

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Explore the beauty of love and spend more time together.
Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Explore the beauty of love and spend more time together.

Explore the beauty of love and spend more time together. Maintain professionalism at the workplace. Financial troubles exist & also pay attention to health.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Handle love issues with care. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your proficiency. Your health will also be good. No major financial issue will also impact the routine life.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Look for brighter moments to strengthen the bonding. Your lover prefers your care and you may continue showing affection. You both may take a call on marriage today. Single Aries natives will be happy to meet someone special today. Wait for a day or two to propose. Married male natives must avoid office romance today as this may be caught by the spouse in the evening. Long-distance love affairs need more communication.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to give the best results at the office. Avoid arguments with seniors and also adopt a diplomatic attitude while at meetings. Stick to your principles but do not annoy any coworker or client. Some students trying to fly abroad for higher studies may receive admission today. Businessmen will be successful in making new deals. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is intact today. As wealth will come in from different sources, you will be good at making crucial monetary decisions. You may buy a property or vehicle today. Follow a financial plan for financial handling. Investment is a good option and speculative business, stock, gold, and real estate are good investment options. Some Aries females will book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a vacation abroad.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor breathing disorders in the first half of the day. Seniors may complain about heart-related issues and may require consulting a doctor. Some S natives will develop cough-related problems and children may have viral fever today. Give away unhealthy habits such as smoking as this can be dangerous in the long run.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Aries Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts mixed results

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On