2 zodiac signs will see wealth incoming today on May 7, says astrologer

BySoumi Pyne
May 07, 2025 03:12 PM IST

The horoscope today is more focused on wealth and finance, especially bringing fortune to two zodiac signs, as per astrologer, Manisha Koushik's predictions.

The horoscope today is more focused on wealth and finance, especially bringing fortune to two zodiac signs, as per astrologer, Manisha Koushik's predictions. The energy of May 7, 2025, is clear: wealth flows to those who act with intention and patience. Aries and Taurus, the universe is opening doors for you; step through with confidence. 

Lucky zodiac signs on May 7, 2025(Pixabay)
Lucky zodiac signs on May 7, 2025(Pixabay)

Lucky zodiac signs on May 7, 2025

Today, the stars shine brightly on Aries and Taurus, guiding them toward long-term financial growth and abundance

Aries (March 21–April 20):

Wealth is not just about earning, it's about planning with purpose. As the horoscope of Manisha reveals, “Thoughtful financial planning will generate multiple income streams, creating long-term abundance.” Whether you're exploring new career options or adjusting how you manage your income, today is an ideal time to lay the groundwork for future prosperity. Even if rest feels necessary, don’t confuse slowing down with falling behind, trust that this pause is also part of your financial progress.

Also Read Aries horoscope today

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):

Every rupee counts, and counts for something. According to today’s forecast by Manisha, “Every expense today will serve a meaningful purpose, enhancing well-being.” It’s not just about saving money, but spending it in ways that build your future security and happiness. Whether you’re exploring new work methods or making practical purchases, Taurus is guided to invest with intention.

Also Read Taurus horoscope today

This is especially true when it comes to business, property, or even upgrading your workspace—“Choosing the ideal office space may take time, but it will be worth it.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
