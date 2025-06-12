4 zodiac signs will likely receive academic success before the week ends on June 14, 2025

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20): This week brings an exciting boost in confidence and performance. The tarot card picked for your career for this week is the Two of Coins. “Academic performance is expected to shine and give you a well-deserved reason to feel proud,” predicts astrologer Manisha Koushik. Read on to see how the four zodiac signs will receive academic success before this week ends on June 14, 2025.(Pixabay)

If you’ve been working hard or started a new learning routine, it’s finally paying off. Stick to your path and don’t get distracted as you’re on the verge of something great. Your determination and focus could help you hit a personal milestone by the end of the week.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20):

The Strength is your career tarot card for this week. According to Manisha, “It is a week to stay on track since small and consistent efforts will make a big difference,” says Dhankher.

Your academic progress may not feel dramatic, but it’s building up in the background. Whether you’re prepping for an exam or working through a long-term project, every effort you make now brings you closer to success.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sept 23):

This week, the Tower is your career tarot card. “Academically, your hard work is paying off, and strong results are likely,” says Manisha.

You’ve been pushing through distractions and staying focused on your goals. That persistence is about to bear fruit. Whether it's good feedback, strong grades, or simply a sense of accomplishment, you’ll likely feel proud of what you've achieved this week.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21):

This week, Temperance is your career tarot card. “Academically, results will likely be uplifting and motivate you to keep going,” says Manisha.

It’s a great time to reconnect with subjects you enjoy or finally see progress in areas that once felt stuck. The key is to stay curious and optimistic, your positive mindset can help you make the most of every opportunity.