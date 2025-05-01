7 Powerful cosmic events that will shift your destiny from May 2-8, according to a vedic astrologer

This week, from May 2-8, 2025, isn’t just another one on the calendar—it’s a time when the sky is whispering strong messages for all of us. From planetary shifts to rare celestial alignments, the energy is intense and packed with transformation, says Vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. Weekly predictions from May 2-8, 2025.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Panchang May 02-8, 2025: Mercury Transit Aries, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

7 cosmic events and auspicious times in May 2025:

1. Pluto Turns Retrograde on May 4:

Pluto going retrograde is a powerful symbol of karma and truth, like the universe saying, “Pause. Reflect. Realign.”

This retrograde is less about fear and more about facing the truth. What you bury deep will now rise to the surface—deal with it gently but honestly.

2. Sun and Moon Vyatipata on May 5:

This rare Sun-Moon combination brings a spiritually charged moment. It’s not about doing, it’s about being aware. Vyatipata shakes our inner compass. If something feels off, pause. The energy demands mindful presence.

3. Mercury Meets Jupiter in a Deep Sextile on May 5:

This gives a green light for making smart decisions. Conversations, ideas, and plans get a cosmic boost.

4. Mercury enters Aries on May 7:

Get ready for bold ideas and even bolder words. Mercury in Aries means the mind sharpens, and confidence grows.

5. Venus Ecliptic Crossing on May 8:

This moment softens the heart and reminds us to align love with truth. Think of it as Venus walking a sacred path.

6. Agni Nakshatram Begins on May 4:

Agni Nakshatram is known as the hottest period in the South Indian region. This period will remind us to embrace inner discipline and cooling rituals. “The powerful solar rays during this duration motivate individuals to cleanse their spiritual selves while practising both physical restraint and religious devotion,” says our astrologer Neeraj.

7. Mohini Ekadashi on May 8:

On this day, Lord Vishnu took the Mohini avatar to offer amrit. It's considered an auspicious day to let go of confusion and seek clarity. In vedic astrology, May 8, will be considered an auspicious time to observe, devotees gain mental clarity as well as divine blessings that lead to spiritual upliftment.