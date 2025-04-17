April 14-20, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to attract positive energies and cosmic blessings

Weekly Chinese horoscope predictions unveil a mix of outcomes for several Chinese zodiac signs. However, tarot reader and spirituality expert, Valeria Black, predicts the 5 Chinese zodiac will likely attract positive energies and cosmic blessings from April 14- 20, 2025. Keep reading to find out if you are on the lucky list. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

That your hard work may likely pay off! Good luck is on your side, especially when you go after what you truly want. Something unexpected may also come your way.

Keep believing in your dreams and putting in steady effort. The more dedicated you are, the more your luck will grow.

Wearing red this week will bring you extra luck.

The universe may be sending you quiet signals this week—like repeated numbers, signs, or even certain words or phrases popping up more than once. These are little nudges to guide you or alert you about someone who might need your help but hasn’t asked.

If something keeps catching your attention, take it seriously—it could lead to good luck or important insights. Pay attention to your thoughts during those moments. The colour red will be extra lucky for you this week.

Follow your heart and trust your gut—your inner voice knows what’s right. Things may work out just the way you want if you stay honest with yourself. Your luck is guiding you forward.

Try setting an intention this week—write down or speak out loud what you want. Doing something creative, like making a vision board, could also bring you good fortune.

Yellow colour is lucky for you.

This week, nature might send you signs—so pay close attention to the weather and your surroundings. For example, if it rains, it’s like a message that your efforts are being supported and will grow. If it’s very sunny, someone in a position of power may be making things tough for you.

Take note of what you see and how you feel—journaling your thoughts will help you understand what’s really going on and where your luck lies. Looking at clouds and daydreaming can also bring answers.

The colour red will bring you good luck this week.

Your luck this week is connected to the smart financial choices you made in the past. You might notice some gains in your investments or savings. There’s a good chance for even more abundance, especially through support from family.

If you’re facing any money troubles, don’t hesitate to ask a loved one for help—you may be surprised how willing they are.

The colours green and yellow will bring you good fortune.