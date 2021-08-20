Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

People born under this sign are ruled bythe planet Uranus, which makes them a bit rebellious, but spontaneous and original at the same time. Today, you are likely to display your intellectual prowess in making money and improving the quality of your life. However, don’t break any traffic rules today.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your single-minded objective of getting rich any which way is likely to bear fruit and make you wealthy. Those into export and import will find profits growing once again, even in the pandemic era. Don’t be negligent in negotiating a property deal or you may end up paying more.

Aquarius Family Today

Today, you may decide to step out of your house to meet your close relatives. Don’t falter on the mask rule to avoid paying a hefty penalty. Responsibility for organising an event in the colony can come on the shoulders of the new committee members. Someone you have helped is likely to reciprocate soon.

Aquarius Career Today

Expect some hiccups along the way and learn to overcome them or take them in your stride. Don’t get disheartened if your ideas at work don’t get the desired results; remember sometimes we win, sometimes we learn. Prepare well for a competitive exam, if you aim to clear it.

Aquarius Health Today

Somebody’s comment about your body may prod you to get back into shape. Taking up light exercises, instead of heavy workouts, will help to keep interest alive in exercising. If you have recently recovered from illness, avoid strenuous exercises; this will allow you to regain your full strength.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may find spouse at your beck and call today, so don’t let this opportunity slip away! If you want something, just casually mention it to lover and you will get it pronto. Make efforts to make the evening special for your life partner by ordering his/ her favourite meal.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Crimson





