Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are progressive and original in your thoughts and that should not refrain you from going forward in new ventures. Your independence is your key asset, which gives you a free hand while making tough decisions. However, staying aloof all the time, will not augur well for maintaining new contacts. You need to keep a watch on your short-tempered nature, which often tends to create a barrier in your relationships. You need to focus on managing your emotions from running amok most of the time.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your past investments are likely to bring in more profits than you expected. This will help you expand your business horizons. Your experience in the field and insight into new trends will work on the financial front.

Aquarius Family Today

You will work towards improving your family ties. Spending time with your children at home will not only uplift their spirits but will also keep you in a joyous mood. Make a commitment that everyone keeps their phone aside while you all sit together – you would be amazed to see you will have more topics to talk and connect about!

Aquarius Career Today

Your professional life will soar higher than you expected and you are likely to emerge a winner on your work front. Use your expertise to your advantage when dealing with seniors. Those who were not able to gather courage to ask for some leaves – can go ahead and do so as seniors appear to be in a good mood.

Aquarius Health Today

Your physical and mental wellbeing remain in sync as you focus your attention towards a holistically healthy approach. Minor illnesses or complaints will have little to no effect on your body.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Love life will experience tough times but your affectionate nature will help you walk past it together easily. Married life will also face a few stumbling blocks, which you will have to handle sensibly and patiently.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown





