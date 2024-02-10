 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts luck for entrepreneur | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts luck for entrepreneurs

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2024 predicts luck for entrepreneurs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 10, 2024 01:34 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can try their luck.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an icon of discipline

Avoid all factors that may ruin the love life. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Financially you are good while health is normal today.

Be sincere in both love and job. Financial prosperity permits smart money usage while health is normal today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may pick a quarrel today but do not respond to it as your goal is to resolve the crisis and not to elevate it. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship. Stay away from extramarital affairs that may put your family life in trouble. Plan a weekend vacation today where you may also make calls in the future. Some love affairs will develop cracks and it needs extra attention to settle this crisis.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude plays a crucial role in the professional life. Though the day will be busy, new tasks will come in, and do not say no. Show a positive attitude during discussions and this can help you create an image among the team. You may be a victim of office politics but your performance will talk for you. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Today, you will clear pending dues. A friend will ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. Today is also good to repair a home, buy a new one, or purchase land. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can try their luck. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of health. No major medical issue will come up and there will also be relief from minor infections. However, Aquarius natives using wheelchairs need to be careful. While you have a balanced diet packed with nutrients, proteins, and minerals, you also need to stay away from alcohol today. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready within reach.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

