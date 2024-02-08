 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts a hectic day at work | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024 predicts a hectic day at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, aquarius maintains high spirits

Despite minor disagreements, the love life will be good. Handle the professional pressure to deliver the best performance.

Resolve the issues in love and share the happy moments. You will also see new professional challenges to obtain career growth. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Express the love unconditionally. Your partner will agree with you on many matters but some disagreements will also be there. However, this should not lead to arguments and all issues need to be settled amicably. Married people need to consider each other’s freedom and always give space to their partner. Individual liberty is important for everyone. Aquarius natives who had a recent break-up will be happy to meet someone while traveling, at a meeting, function, or at a party. However, wait for a day or two to propose.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will be happy to deliver the best performance at the workplace. Team leaders need to bring out new concepts so their innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Always think differently to prove your mettle. Keep controversies at bay and focus on delivering the best results. Bankers, accountants, financial managers, media persons, police personnel, and lawyers will see a busy schedule. Architects, interior designers, copywriters, and automobile engineers will visit the client office today. Those who are into the trade of textiles, food & beverages, leathers, and pharmaceuticals will see good returns.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see money coming in today. However, have control over the expenditure. A businessman will be fortunate to meet new promoters who will help in business expansions. There are chances of you buying a new vehicle and property as well, which is a piece of good news again. Aquarius natives will also be able to settle old financial issues involving siblings and relatives.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Be cool even while having stress at the office. Yoga and meditation help in controlling both body and mind. Start attending a gym and also have control over the diet. Diabetic Aquarius natives must avoid oil, sugar, and aerated drinks.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

