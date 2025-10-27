Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 27, 2025: You may expect a hike in salary or a change in position

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread the wings of happiness Be sincere in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional requirements today. Utilize the wealth today to meet your personal happiness. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive day. Plan big investments today, and you will also have good health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle while spending time with your lover, and also skip arguments. Your lover prefers your presence. Even while you are traveling, ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. Expect a change in the status, and some females will get hitched. Some females will try rekindling an old relationship. However, this may not bring happiness as the current love affair may be affected. Be careful not to get into arguments that can lead to friction.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be productive today and show a willingness to take up new tasks. This will keep you in the good book of management. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in position. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have happy news. Businessmen may face challenges in the form of government policies and tax issues.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help you make investments in the stock market. You may also buy electronic appliances and home appliances today. Some natives will invest in real estate. Some females will require holding a party among friends, which will also require spending a good amount. You may also resolve a monetary crisis involving a relative or friend today. Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You should be careful while walking on a wet floor. There can also be trouble related to sleep today. Seniors may have minor bone-related issues, and children will complain about rashes on the skin. Keep yourself away from any stress and strain, as it is not going to be beneficial for you. Take all the necessary precautions to improve your health and your family’s health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)