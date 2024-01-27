 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 advises to have a leisure time | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 advises to have a leisure time

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 27, 2024 01:39 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Jan 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good and your health is also fine today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing in troubled waters

Smooth love life is the highlight of the day. No professional challenge will impact productivity. Financially you are good and your health is also fine today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 27, 2024: Catch up with splendid love moments today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 27, 2024: Catch up with splendid love moments today.

Catch up with splendid love moments today. A busy office schedule demands more focus on the job and your professionalism will win accolades. Financially you are good and health is also perfect today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments today as you may lose your temper, leading to disastrous consequences. Handle all romance-related problems on a positive note. You’ll see how this changes the concept of your life. Single females will receive a proposal. Some Aquarius natives will also fall into office romance which can impact their professional life. Surprise the love with gifts and presents today. A long drive can also do wonders.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your diligent performance at the office will have takers. Express your opinion without inhibition at team discussions. Some managers and team leaders will succeed in winning the appreciation of clients. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plans. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Your rapport with the human resources department needs a rework. Some chefs and hospitality professionals will work overtime today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be unchanged. No major money-related issue will impact your life and you are good to buy electronic devices and home appliances. Aquarius natives can also go ahead with the foreign trip as the financial condition permits that. Today is good for investment in the stock market but you need to have proper knowledge about it. A celebration with friends will need you to donate generously today. You may also get a bank loan approved.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. This means you are free to go on an adventure tip. But some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues which will need consulting a doctor. Do not miss medications today. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. You should also stay away from smoking and alcohol. Avoid driving vehicles at a high speed, especially in the evening hours.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

