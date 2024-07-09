Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts growth in love life

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Happiness is the key factor in the love life.

Happiness is the key factor in the love life. Meet the expectations at work. Take up new tasks to give the best results. Both wealth & health are positive.

Stay committed to the lover and do not take a stand based on an outside opinion. Your performance will lead to career growth. Handle wealth diligently and no major health issue will also impact your routine life.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the words you use while having arguments with the lover. Your partner may be hurt and this can lead to friction. Ensure you are compassionate and shower affection. You both should spend more time together. However, do not delve into the past that can open up healed wounds. Those who have an affair outside may have trouble over it and it is wise to give it up for the benefit of your love life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Some Aquarius natives can expect minor troubles in the form of troublesome clients, office politics, and unhappy seniors but you will overcome these issues with your performance. Use communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Today is not the right time for office politics. Some sales persons will have to travel a lot to achieve the target. Be positive in attitude while dealing with international clients and you’ll succeed in winning contracts. Traders may develop issues with local authorities that need immediate settlement.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. The first half of the day is good to invest in real estate. Consider safe and smart investments including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses. You may also spend money for personal happiness. Some traders will see setbacks today in terms of wealth. However, entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise. Yoga and meditation can also help you overcome personal and professional stress. Females must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors will complain about pain in joints and sleep-related issues. You need to be careful while working in the kitchen, especially while chopping vegetables. Drink plenty of water and let the skin radiate.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)