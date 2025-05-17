Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, predicts exam success

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be the torch bearer of change Overcome the stress in the love affair and continue contributing to the professional life today. You will be successful in financial decisions and your health is also good. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025: Take up new options at work to give the best results. (Freepik)

Take up new options at work to give the best results. Be diplomatic in the love affair. Go for smart financial decisions today. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep your relationship cool and consider the aspirations of your partner. You both may also spend more time in hilly terrains where crucial decisions can be made in the future. You may meet up with an ex-flame and this may lead you back to the old relationship as you both will settle all the old problems. Single females may consider the second part of the day to accept or reject a proposal. It is also crucial to keep a distance from arguments with the parents of the spouse to keep the marital life intact.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence in your career today. There will be pressure at work and it is good to give up egos and focus on the tasks assigned. Some tasks will demand travelling while it is also crucial to meet the expectations of the clients to obtain better career results. The second part is crucial for traders who handle electronic appliances. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Be sure to crack a job interview today. Students will also succeed in clearing examinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good and this gives you opportunities to try new fortunes including stock and trading. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online money transactions, especially with strangers. You may also require spending for a celebration within the family. Some traders will succeed in taking the business to new territories. A friend will also ask for financial help which you cannot refuse.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will give you trouble. However, seniors should not miss medication. Coughing, sneezing, and sore throat will be common today. Try yoga and meditation for better physical and mental health. You should also be careful to spend more time with friends and family which will help you obtain relief from stress.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)