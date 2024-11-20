Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts growth opportunities

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be happy and spread happiness Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Catch up with the best moments in love and also consider new options to grow in your career.

Catch up with the best moments in love and also consider new options to grow in your career. Your attitude is also crucial in financial decisions today.

Resolve the tremors in the love affair today. Your commitment to the professional life will help you make crucial decisions. While no financial issues will be there today, your medical health will also be in good condition.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not hesitate to propose as you may receive a positive response. Avoid the interference of a third person in your personal life which can also cause trouble. Some females will get engaged today. Long-distance relationships require open communication today. Do not get into the personal space of the lover and ensure the love affair is not toxic. Today, you may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Married females may also conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue your professionalism and take up new tasks that may demand you to work additional hours today. Some crucial responsibilities will come to you and ensure you take them up to prove your mettle. Armed persons, lawyers, judges, fashion designers, and editors may have opportunities to grow and you need to utilize them the most. Students will obtain good results in examinations. For business persons, the day is not perfect to expand the business or launch new partnerships. You may attend new job interviews.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Avoid large-scale expenditure today and be choosy when it comes to investments. You may settle money-related disputes with friends or family members. A relative or sibling may be in financial need and you can give a helping hand today but ensure you get the money back on time. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor pain in the chest will require medical attention. You may also have pain in joints or sleep-related issues. Those who have high blood pressure or diabetes must be careful. While you skip junk food and aerated drinks, consume more vegetables and fruits. Start the day with exercise and also take a walk in the evening to stay fresh and fit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)