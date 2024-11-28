Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts prosperity at the door

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are never scared of enemies Stand firm in the love life and you will see productive moments today. Look for productive hours at work and ensure you diligently utilize the wealth. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Stand firm in the love life and you will see productive moments today.

Resolve the turbulence in the relationship and go for pleasant moments to share. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs. No major health issue will trouble you. You may also see prosperity knocking on the door.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. No serious argument will happen today and those who are single may also find new love. The chances are high that you will patch up with the old lover, resolving all the problems that had led to the breakup. Married females should be careful to discuss the issues within the family with the spouse.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The seniors will recognize your commitment through appraisals or promotions. New positions will come with tight deadlines and be ready to even spare additional hours at work. Marketing and salespersons may travel today and healthcare professionals will handle critical cases. If you are keen to try a new job, consider the second week to update the profile on a job portal. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities can expect good news.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up but the routine life will be unaffected. Some females will have issues with siblings over the property. Ensure you have proper knowledge about the stock market before trying luck in shares and speculative business. You may need to pay the tuition fees for the child studying abroad. Businessmen will succeed in getting a bank loan approved.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Today is good to start attending the gym as well as a yoga class. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems and this will need special care.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)