Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 advices to avoid debates

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for October 17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some Aquarius natives will be happy planning a good vacation.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate about life

Be sincere in your love life and avoid arguments and debates at the workplace. Despite the richness, avoid large-scale shopping and save for the future.

Be expressive in romance today. Be diplomatic at the workplace and ensure utmost commitment. Both wealth and health will be good throughout the day.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There will be passion in the relationship and you will spend more time sharing emotions. Some Aquarius natives will be happy planning a good vacation. The females who had hurdles in the path of the affair will find the hurdles removed. Handle the troubles with confidence. Your partner may try to provoke you but do not fall into the trap. Single Aquarius natives will radiate charisma, attracting potential partners like a magnet.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible at team meetings today. Some of your statements will be distorted and used against you in the future. Avoid confrontations and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Businessmen dealing with automobiles, electronics, and food items will have a good day. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career today. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan today. Despite the income, you will not be prosperous as the expenses will be higher. Be careful while spending on luxury. You need to save for a rainy day. Some businessmen will see funds from promoters and this will ensure you spend comfortably on business plans. You may be able to clear your dues and cover up the loan. Avoid lending a big amount to someone including a sibling or friend as you will have trouble in getting it back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not miss medicines and ensure you carry a medical kit while traveling. Pregnant females need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
