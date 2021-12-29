Aquarius Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The year 2022 comes bearing gifts for you as it will bring you favorable options to excel in all aspects of your life. Energy levels will be high all the time you may find enough time to rest and repose at home which will result in strengthening your relationships. Skill enhancement is most likely to happen which will balance out all the competition from your path. In the year 2022, you will achieve great things in 1life with persistence and strong resolve. You will be a little pressurized throughout the year, but do not let it stop you from reaching the goals that you have set in the previous years. You will receive enormous benefits in the year 2022.

Aquarius Finance in Year 2022

Some of you may receive good returns from past investments. However, on the financial front, you may see some ups and downs throughout the year. Expenses may rise and you might not be able to balance them with your income. Take some advice from consultants.

Aquarius Family in Year 2022

Your domestic life will be very satisfactory in the year 2022. The second and third quarters will be filled with auspicious ceremonies at home. If you have some personal problems with some family members it will diminish.

Aquarius Career in Year 2022

This year you will make good progress on your professional front. There may be an increase in your fame and fortune. Promotion and increments will be there by the end of the second quarter.

Aquarius Health in Year 2022

The year 2022 will bring good results and you may be able to stay away from diseases and enjoy sound physical and mental health.

Aquarius Love Life in Year 2022

There could be some problems in your love life at the beginning of the year 2022. As time goes by in the third quarter you are most likely to become relaxed and comfortable in your relationship.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 6, 9

Lucky Months: April & August

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026