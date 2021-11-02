Aries Daily Horoscope for November 02: Be mindful of your expenses!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An Aries you are, endowed with exuberance of life! Your fearless and passionate nature makes you an excellent leader. You are absolutely confident and are ready to take up any challenge on earth. Arians are those who never doubt their abilities and wish to come first in every competition of life. Aries are ruled by the planet Mars, the planet of aggression! That makes you Arians, restless people most of the times. So, dear Arians, you will have to keep your mind in peace and not get agitated by the things not going your way.

Looking at the gist of your day, you can have a marvelous day today; nevertheless, you have to pay some due attention towards your daily chores. Be extra careful while you are handling electronic appliances. Now let’s see how your stars have planned your over all day.

Aries Finance Today

Your finance front seems to be on an average side. So be mindful before you pour a lump sum of amount into random sources. Those planning a wedding in the family may need to take quotes for multiple vendors to save money and fetch impressive services.

Aries Family Today

It’s the right time to spend quality time with your family and also for sorting out relationships. You can expect a visit from a distant relative, which spreads happiness in your home.

Aries Career Today

Amazing! You will be surprised by the potential you hold in the core subjects. Professionals may find a relaxing environment in your workplace.

Aries Health Today

Health will be good on account of your overall wellbeing. Do not catch up on eating roadside food as it may not go well with your system.

Aries Love Life Today

Things will seem clearer in your life as you share them with your partner. With the little care you show to your partner, love will blossom and yield happiness to your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026