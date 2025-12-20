Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Aries Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: The stars hint at love luck for singles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:00 am IST

Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Let your love affair get stronger today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a strong heart

Consider giving straight opinions on the job. Ensure you have no pretensions in the love affair. Monetary issues deserve better management. Health can cause trouble.

Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Spend more time in the relationship and keep your professional life free from controversies. Handle wealth diligently, while minor medical issues may also impact the day.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Let your love affair get stronger today. Avoid arguments in the relationship. Your lover may try provoking you. However, you should not fall into it. Be a good listener. There will be interference from the family or friends. This may also create minor tussles in the love affair. Married females must be careful about the arrival of an ex-lover. This may lead to turbulence in the second part of the day. Some single male natives will succeed in finding love.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will be crucial in the job. The seniors will be entrusted with some new assignments. You may also take charge of a new project. Impress the clients with your technical and communication skills. Those who handle banking, accounting, and finance profiles need to be careful about the calculations. Some sales and marketing professionals will travel to meet the deadlines. Entrepreneurs can confidently consider expanding the trade to new territories. Students will also be required to put extra effort into clearing examinations.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you make major investments in the stock market. You may also succeed in clearing all dues. Traders will settle the issues with partners, which will bring in new funds. You may buy or sell a property. Some natives will buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Today is also crucial for entrepreneurs who want to take the trade to new territories.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Do not let your health issues impact your routine life. Some seniors may develop cardiac issues, while digestive issues may stop you from having outside food. You need to be careful about your lifestyle. Today is a good day to start exercising. There can also be issues associated with breathing in the second part of the day. Females will also develop mental stress due to professional pressure.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

