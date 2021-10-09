Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 9: Cut down expenses

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will always adjust to every situation and make sure that everyone around you is comfortable. People born under Cancer are very talented in creation and they cannot be bind in jobs which contain rigid rules and regulations; hence, you can try your luck in being an artist, writer or painters. Symbolized by crab, you surely have a tough exterior, but have innate overflowing emotions within. You respect freedom will expect the same from your partner. Today you will have the right opportunity to unravel the cold war going on with you and someone close to you. You have been stalling the discussion in fear of a heated argument. You are dying to get a break and take a tour. And lucky for you, a trip to your favourite cafe is here.

Cancer Finance Today

You can get mixed results in terms of property acquisition. If you want to construct your own house, doing it at your native place is beneficial. It is time to recheck your ideologies and the way you manage your money. Try cutting down your expenses.

Cancer Family Today

It is a part of human nature to have a difference of opinion. It is OK. It is only a problem when you get rigid with it and do not acknowledge someone else’s point of view. Avoid confronting things when they can be settled with patience.

Cancer Career Today

You are reasonable and prudent; this makes you a good business entrepreneur. You work hard and your hobby is to work hard so it doesn't matter what you take because you'll master it with your hard work.

Cancer Health Today

Your head needs hours of relaxation. So, it is a great day to sign up for a spa session. A long soothing session of massage will throw away the entire crisis you have at hand. Take your favourite person with you- you will be happy!

Cancer Love Life Today

You cannot resist your feelings with their loved one today. You will feel more romantically involved with your partner than before. Plan a staycation to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

