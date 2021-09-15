Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 15: Time to make personal changes

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today you may need to focus on making personal changes that empower you. Though, Cancerians like the comfort of the familiar, the changes will hold you in good stead. Remaining on the practical side of life will benefit you immensely as you may have to make difficult decisions. Your maternal instincts will enable you to go the extra mile for someone troubled, but you will need to put your interests first. Cancers tend to wear their hearts on their sleeves, but at this point of time you will do well to practice a little discretion to keep problems at bay.

Cancer Finance Today

In matters of investing money, you will have to work with discretion. Avoid taking risks of investments for this time. Avoid spending lavishly on lifestyle things. Instead, you can consider investing in real estate or buying precious metals.

Cancer Family Today

This is a day for gatherings and socialising with your clan and for mending relationship with your family members. Arrival of new family member or childbirth is likely to infuse the domestic atmosphere with joyousness and hope.

Cancer Career Today

This is a great day to expand your professional associations to achieve your business goals. Individuals who are into employment may get a promotion and a posting of their choice. Those in public relation firm or banking sector will be able to easily convince their clients and succeed in increasing the customer base of their organization.

Cancer Health Today

Be game to give sports a try for improving your fitness and energy levels today. Those suffering from a chronic aliment may find relief by adopting the traditional methods of healing.

Cancer Love Life Today

Proper communication and mutual rapport among partner will enable them to enjoy the fruits of love and romance. If looking for an ideal partner, then you can expect someone interesting to come in your life unexpectedly later in the day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874