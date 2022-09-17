Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Planetary position seems good

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Cancerians won't lack creativity or inspiration today and will pursue their goals with confidence. An energetic and enthusiastic attitude will help you execute your plans effectively. Moreover, they will not be afraid of new things and they may remain less shy than usual. Success is guaranteed after the efforts you put in, and you won't struggle to obtain it. The financial front may remain vibrant with profitable deals and steady returns for Cancer natives. Your special contribution may go a long way in maintaining the family system properly. Enjoy good health while remaining mindful of your responsibilities! Meditation practice is advised as it may promote both physical and emotional serenity. Initiatives may be taken by your partner to lift up your spirit, taking romantic imagination to newer heights. Avoid travelling today as it is likely to lead to expenditure and stress. If you have been planning to buy or sell property, then today may prove very auspicious for the same. Cancer students may have the ability to complete even the most difficult tasks with determination.

Cancer Finance Today Your ability to influence people will increase which will help you negotiate some profitable deals for your business. Cancer natives’ diligent and timely dealings in financial matters pave the way for earning profits.

Cancer Family Today You will need to make efforts proactively to retain peace at home. A suitable match for someone eligible in the family can be found with a bit of effort. Avoid digging up things from the past – they will only disturb you emotionally. Let bygones be bygones.

Cancer Career Today At the workplace appreciation of work would motivate you to work harder. If you want to succeed in new projects and various collaborations, you need a good dose of patience, finesse and tact. Don't rush into anything, but show your goodwill once you have made your decision!

Cancer Health Today You may enjoy a bloom in health today. Cancer natives are likely to feel more energized and fresher towards the end of the day. As a result, you will fulfil your duties with zeal. If you’ve had back pain difficulties, you might be able to get rid of them very soon.

Cancer Love Life Today The day could bring about important changes in the functioning of your romantic relationship. Even potential new flame for the single Cancer natives is possible, because everything looks brighter on the love front today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON