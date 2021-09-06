Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Know how life will deal with you

Cancer

People born under this sign are emotional and loving, but can be changeable and moody. Today, you will manage to keep your negative side under wraps to let positivity flow and make the day a favourable one. However, you will do well to focus on yourself and your family.

Cancer Finance Today

If you are jobless and in financial crisis, let go of the idea of finding a perfect job, just open your mind to any opportunity that comes your way to get over your financial crisis. Although financial transactions will go smoothly today, there is a dire need to grow your business for better earnings.

Cancer Family Today

Someone who calls himself/ herself your friend may not be so, so be wary of such a person. If you find yourself in emotional turmoil, it is best to seek balance by calming your mind. You may need to reprimand a family youngster for his/ her rude behaviour.

Cancer Career Today

You are likely to give a new lease of life to your flagging business by new thoughts and innovative ideas. Those in a creative field are likely to unleash their artistic side and win the appreciation of the connoisseurs of art and the discerning public. You will gain respect for something you have achieved.

Cancer Health Today

Your aim of coming back in shape is likely to be realised soon, as you continue to follow your exercise routine with single-minded devotion. Taking care of your fitness level will prove a boon for you in the sports arena and lead you to success. Yoga will keep you, ailment-free.

Cancer Love Life Today

What is happening in your love life right now can leave you with a mixed feeling. Curb your partner’s one-track mind by pointing out other fun things that can also be part of love and romance. Don’t take your college romance to the next level without lover’s consent.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

