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    Cancer Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Planning to trade abroad? Steady results may arrive sooner than expected

    Cancer Horoscope Today: A financial expert can guide you on wealth management.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle tremors with a positive note

    Settle the love issues today, and also consider new opportunities at work that will add value to your profile. Financial prosperity is another takeaway.

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Troubleshoot the romance-related issues and spend more time together with your lover. You are good at the office. Wealth will come in, and health is also good today.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    Stay happy in the love affair. You must be ready to compromise on egos today. Those who are new in the relationship must also be careful not go back to the ex-lover, which may complicate things. Married females may also consider expanding the family. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Those who are fighting legally over a separation can expect positive news.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Be cool at the workplace. You will see new tasks today. Those who hold crucial responsibilities may need to spend more hours in meetings and decision-making today. Your communication skills will work out in crucial discussions and negotiations with clients. A good business developer should also come up with innovative ideas today. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will receive positive news. Businessmen looking for better opportunities to augment their territory will find success.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. You may pick the first part of the day to settle a financial issue with a friend, while the second part is good to buy electronic appliances and vehicles. You may also consider donating money to charity. Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. A financial expert can guide you on wealth management.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    Do not discuss the office at home, and always maintain a balance between the job and personal life. Those who have a history of cardiac ailments must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some seniors will complain about breathing issues in the morning and may also suffer pain in their joints. Children may also develop bruises while playing. You may require consulting a doctor for ear or eye-related infections.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today For March 26, 2026: Planning To Trade Abroad? Steady Results May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

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