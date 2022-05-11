Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

It is going to be a great day for all students and job seekers that have Cancerian as their birth sign. You can get a good career opportunity coming your way, students can get admissions in a prestigious school or college and job seekers can get a good job. If already employed, you can expect some promotion and transfer. It could also be a hectic day for you wherein you may require traveling in short intervals. Keep yourself hydrated and also don’t get over excited and exert yourself in between. People with creative bent of mind can happen to flourish in their profession and along with they might also get the credit for it.

Cancer Finance Today

Don’t believe what others have to advise you. Use your own intellect and make the right financial choices. Real estate investments can stay fruitful but you must proceed it in the noon time.

Cancer Family Today

You shall keep a check and control on your anger today. Also don’t say the things which you don’t mean and regret later. Be polite and humble with your approach while interacting with your family members.

Cancer Career Today

It is going to be a day full of exciting and wonderful career opportunities for you. You must explore all of this to your fullest potential but at the same time don’t opt for taking big risks as it may lead to a troublesome situation later.

Cancer Health Today

You are doing hard work from a long time and therefore your body is feeling all the tiredness and exhaustion. You must go for some rejuvenation therapy such as booking a spa salon, or meditational yoga activity.

Cancer Love Life Today

It is best if you don’t hold up your emotions and feelings from your partner or spouse today.sit together and have a healthy communication in which you both shall speak of our feelings, desires and vision of this relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

