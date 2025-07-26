Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for July 26, 2025: Stars predict rekindling with an ex-flame

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Some male natives will meet up with their ex-flame to rekindle the old affair.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you can transform the world around you

Your successful love life is backed by a productive professional one today. Both your finances and health are also positive. Consider crucial stock decisions.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve issues in a relationship and also consider taking up new roles at the office. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You must consider the preferences of the lover, which will strengthen the bonding. There will be disagreements toda,y but you should not lose your temper during the arguments. Some male natives will meet up with their ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful not to hurt their marital life. Those who are keen to introduce the lover to the parents may also pick the second part of the day.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will come up, and some responsibilities will even trust your professional caliber. There will be disagreements with team members over a concept, and your opinions at team sessions will have takers. You may also launch a new business today, while some traders will face tax-related issues. Students will clear competitive examinations, and those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will get positive changes. You may also receive interview calls for new jobs.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and it is important to have a proper monetary plan. You may pick the first part of the day to settle a monetary dispute. You may also consider buying electronic appliances or home furniture. It is good to have enough amounts as a medical issue may also come up within the family. You may also go ahead with the plan to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good. However, you need to pay attention to your lifestyle and cut down on fat and oil from your diet. There can be issues related to the stomach. Females may develop skin-related allergies and children will also complain about a sore throat. Those who are on vacation need to be careful while taking part in adventurous sports. Some seniors will have pain in joints but that won’t be serious.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for July 26, 2025: Stars predict rekindling with an ex-flame
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On