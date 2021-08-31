Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today could be the day when your emotional landscape shifts, Capricorn. Powerful people will try to exert control over you. They could be trying to exert power to coerce you into doing something. Don't let yourself be manipulated. When someone is disrespecting you, stand up for yourself and be strong.

Capricorn Finance Today

Today’s focus is on your household's debt-related activities. To ensure that your bills are paid on time, especially overdue ones, just call and set up a payment plan. There is support now to get a fresh interest rate on the credit card you own. The Universe wants you to act, not just wait around for things to happen. It's a big deal Capricorns.

Capricorn Family Today

Even in your personal life, there are things that aren't running as well as you'd like. When it comes to friends and family, their own wishes and goals must come first. Even though it is difficult, be accepting of the fact that things do not always go according to plan. Take the perspective of others when attempting to understand their viewpoints. For the time being, this is the best strategy.

Capricorn Career Today

Refrain from your general habit of prodding others for information. Prodding gets people to resist inquiries. Stubbornness will get you nowhere on the work front. Those working in the government sector are likely to hear of transfers. It is not a good day to ask for favours from the workplace colleagues or seniors.

Capricorn Health Today

When you really want to, you can pay careful attention to your diet. Imagine the wild lion out there. If you are providing food for the lion and her cubs, only the fresh things will do. No obstacle stops her when it comes to feeding her children. This feline mentality can help you find unique organic grocery items when you go to your local organic market. Conquer your fears and treat yourself to the best the land has to offer by speaking to the checkout clerks and asking which vegetables are freshest.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Even if you pin your present lover to the floor to keep them around, this will not result in a miracle of love. This is because you are using hardened attitudes to alter a situation. If you are ready to acknowledge that there's a hidden fear of being rejected beneath your stiff behavior, you may instead earn the respect of your peers.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue





