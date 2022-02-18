Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 18: Trust your instincts

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you could make a strong decision regarding a goal which may prove to be very important for your future. Trust your instincts to guide to make the right choice. You are likely to remain happy at heart and will be able to fulfill your desires. Revising your outlook would be an intelligent and responsible thing to do today. It’s time to let go of some of your obsessions with rules, details, and fears of not doing things perfectly. Things will turn out well. You can use the surge of emotional energy to make positive changes to your routines. Overseas travelling for business can be planned today and it may prove to be fruitful. You can also go to a place which will give you peace of mind as well as new energy from inside. Sale or purchase of property or even starting construction of your own house can be successfully accomplished today.

Capricorn Finance Today

Businesspeople will be able to finalize deals which were pending since a long time. You will have to take certain risks to reach the next level but make sure they are calculated ones. Risky ventures are to be avoided at all costs.

Capricorn Family Today

You will also be able to spend some quality time with your siblings and resolve differences, if any. Your family will give support to you in all areas. With strong support assured from their side, you can focus on other aspects of your life which are troubling you.

Capricorn Career Today

Today you may have to endure endless discussions or tedious meetings with no desired result. Save your energy for some other day. You may grow anxious and will remain uncertain regarding the future on career front. Keep your cool; tide will turn in your favor very soon.

Capricorn Health Today

You may move towards better health by changed lifestyle. With an increase activity and focus on healthy food choice, you may notice a remarkable improvement in your fitness level. Natural ways to improve appearance may bring good results.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You can meet someone special today. May be some dear old friend or it can be a new love interest who is charmed by you. Accept compliments and affection with an open mind. Spare some quality time from your office schedule to have fun with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

