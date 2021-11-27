Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 27: You'll get the much needed support
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 27: You'll get the much needed support

  • Dear Capricorn , you are likely to remain caring and affectionate towards your loved ones and may get support from them.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) 

 

You may encounter unknown problems today, so just stay alert. Be a person of patience and calmness. You will shine through your perseverance. The day may also teach you a thing a two on how to make your way through difficult situations. It will be important to stay strong and rigorous when in conflict situation. The unexpected lesson may turn out to a valuable learning experience.  Students need to be careful else there is a possibility of wasting time in useless activities. Therefore, it would be better for them to consult elders or teachers to receive the necessary guidance. Journeys to faraway places are on the cards for some. However, they may turn out to be hectic and exhausting for some. Those of you looking to dispose of joint property are likely to get good results with minimal efforts. 

 

 

Capricorn Finance Today 

 

Those in business need to avoid any ego issues with their partner. It is the right time to expand your business and venture into a new territory. Those aspiring to seek a loan are likely to be successful.

 

 

Capricorn Family Today 

 

You are likely to remain caring and affectionate towards your loved ones and may get support from them. Your children are likely be blessed with comforts and luxuries. They could also achieve a significant milestone in their professional life.

 

 

Capricorn Career Today 

 

Keep yourself away from all kinds of negative thoughts in order to do better in your career. Otherwise, you may become distracted which can cause you trouble in the coming times. Avoid delegating important tasks at workplace. 

 

 

Capricorn Health Today 

 

Your health may remain favorable; however, there are possibilities of minor physical problems troubling you today. Try to work on your immunity by eating nutritious and home-made food.

 

 

Capricorn Love Life Today 

 

Your love life is all set to flourish as your beloved appreciates your efforts and feelings to make the romantic relationship stronger. If eligible, you are likely to find a suitable match unexpectedly during a chance encounter. 

 

 

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday, November 27, 2021
