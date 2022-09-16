Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 16, 2022: You'll gain new opportunities

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn, today you may long for higher financial gains and augmented bank balance and therefore may always look for new business ideas. You may be able to fetch profitable returns from your investments. Your wealth may increase a bit but still your emphasis may be on savings. You may have to attend guests at your place. You may have a lovely family time. Your elders may be happy with your behavior. Today may be a good day with regards to work. You may grab a new opportunity. You may get a chance to work in a different domain. You may be hesitant but it may be good for your future. You may work with complete dedication and honesty. You may have some sweet moments with your beloved.

Capricorn Finance Today On the financial front, the day may be average for you with no extraordinary gains. The unnecessary expenses may disturb your budget but you may know how to manage. You may crave for higher financial returns from diverse means or source.

Capricorn Family Today There may be love and affection in the family. Everyone may live happily together. There may be an upward trend in relationships. You may control your emotions and may get the desired support of family members. Enjoy the day, Capricorn!

Capricorn Career Today You may remain dedicated towards your goal. Your work efficiency may increase. You may get cooperation from co-workers. You may come across opportunities for good work. You may undertake banking work.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn, you may be in a light mood and may keep your calm throughout the day. You may not get carried away by little irritants. You may enjoy the positive aspects that you have in life. You may follow a strict exercise and diet regime. Your partner may support you in your efforts.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may love to relax in the arms of the love of your life. You may share some lovely romantic stories with him/her. You may clear your confusions today as they may create problems in the future.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

