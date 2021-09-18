Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Be mindful of your priorities

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are always willing to help others and have a heart of gold. You do not put up a false pretense and are a pure and genuine soul. You are dependable and responsible. You are committed to your work and are hardworking. You perform well under stress and you are a great team player. You keep on improving yourself and like changes. You are driven towards success and try your best to achieve it in all your undertakings. However, you do not follow the trend and are overly serious individuals. You are very critical of others, which sometimes leads to you being left out. Your unforgiving and suspicious nature works against your personality so keep it in check to harmonize relations.

Capricorn Finance Today

You are likely to adopt new measures for managing your finances, which will bring profits. A trip overseas will help you in reconnecting with your foreign contacts, thus giving a boost to your financial status.

Capricorn Family Today

Your property inheritance will call for celebration and it is likely that your relatives will also be a part of the family get-together happily. There will be an atmosphere of joy and contentment on the domestic front.

Capricorn Career Today

You will have to set your priorities right and put your best foot forward on the professional front, so that you will be noticed by your bosses. If you do not let go of your procrastination and laziness, it might cost you your job.

Capricorn Health Today

With your mindful meditation and calming techniques, you will be able to achieve a sound mind. You will also enjoy the perks of a good physical health as your routine exercising regimen will bear fruits.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There could be a period of misunderstanding between you and your beloved, but don’t worry as it will be short-lived. You will emotionally satisfy your beloved and that will help you two bond more than ever before.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

